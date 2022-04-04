BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Nice now as clouds move in and the severe weather threat arrives Tuesday morning

Bruce: Nice for now-Storm arrive Tuesday morning
Bruce: Nice for now-Storm arrive Tuesday morning(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today is dry as clouds move in and temps warm to near 80°.

So with that said, today is a transition day, but a quiet one overall. Highs will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon with clouds increasing late in the day. I wouldn’t be surprised to get a few showers moving in from the Gulf, especially by later this evening.

Tuesday brings the storm chances, mostly for the morning hours. A line of strong-to-severe storms will cross the state overnight tonight and move into our region early in the morning. There is the potential for severe weather, with damaging winds being the greatest threat. This line also could produce periods of heavy rainfall training through.

Storm chances decrease for the middle of the week, but then comes the heat. Wednesday will see soaring temperatures, with a forecasted high of 88, just shy of the record 89 for that date.

But the arrival of a strong cold front late in the week brings back nice weather continuing into next weekend. A stretch of cool, sunny days is on the way, with highs falling back into the 60s and lows dipping even into the 30s and 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?
Crime concerns and cameras
‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint
St. Ann carjacking
Violent carjackings in Mid-City have neighbors on edge, questioning connection

Latest News

Morning weather update for Monday, April 4
Morning weather update for Monday, April 4
Next 3 Days
Zack: Storms, near-record heat and a cold front this week
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 4/3
Nicondra's Sunday evening weather forecast 4/3
A line of strong storms moves east out of Texas ahead of the next dip in the jet stream.
Nicondra: Another round of rain on the way