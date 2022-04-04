Severe storms possible Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Strong to possibly severe storms are possible on Tuesday. The best chance for storms and heavy rain will be on the North Shore. The line of storms will drag across the South Shore by late morning into the early afternoon. If skies clear it will get quite warm by the afternoon with temperatures into the 80s.

Wednesday could be down right hot. There’s a small chance for a storm but overall it will be breezy and very warm. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

A cold front will bring a much cooler breeze for Thursday and into Friday. There will be lots of sun for late week and into the weekend with beautiful April weather. Humidity and a few clouds will return by next Monday.

