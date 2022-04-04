Suspected Howard Avenue crime accomplice of accused Costco carjacker arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man suspected of joining accused Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris in a failed Howard Avenue carjacking attempt in January was arrested last week on allegations of stealing another vehicle from three people at gunpoint in late March, New Orleans police said.

Tevis Stanton Jr. was arrested last Thursday (March 31) in the 1500 block of St. Philip Street in Treme, the NOPD said.

Stanton, 20, initially was booked with armed robbery in connection with a March 22 incident in the Carrollton neighborhood, where three men were robbed of their belongings and a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck in an 8:31 p.m. holdup in the 1200 block of Fern St. Police said they found Stanton in possession of a handgun and crack cocaine at the time of his arrest, leading to his booking on additional weapon and narcotics counts.

But police also found Stanton had been wanted by Sixth District detectives for his alleged role in a failed carjacking attempt at a convenience store in the 700 block of Howard Avenue on Jan. 18. In that incident, investigators believe Stanton and 18-year-old Tyrese Harris tried but failed to take a man’s parked car at gunpoint, with Stanton driving off and temporarily stranding his accomplice, and Harris firing shots at the would-be victim before fleeing on foot.

Harris would be arrested in February, accused of the brutal Feb. 1 carjacking of New Orleans realtor Kelleye Rhein at the Costco fuel station in New Orleans.

Police said a cellphone Harris dropped at the chaotic scene of the Howard Avenue carjacking attempt contained evidence that led detectives to link Harris to the Jan. 3 murder of 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

Court records show Stanton was booked with armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and attempted armed robbery with a firearm, possession of crack cocaine and illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance. His bond was set at $310,000.

Stanton turned 18 less than three years ago but already has five arrests in the Orleans Parish adult court system. Court records show none of his previous cases have been prosecuted. A 2019 case alleging Stanton committed aggravated assault with a firearm and simple burglary ultimately was refused by former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office. Three subsequent cases brought by New Orleans police against Stanton were either refused by DA Jason Williams’ office or quashed by a magistrate judge for lack of action by prosecutors within prescribed time limits.

A case against Stanton for illegal carrying of weapons was quashed in February 2021. A case alleging Stanton stole a vehicle and committed both aggravated and simple damage to property was refused by Williams’ office in April 2021. And a more recent case alleging Stanton was caught with stolen property and resisted arrest was refused by Williams’ office in November 2021, just two months before Stanton is accused of attempting the armed robbery with Harris outside the Howard Avenue store.

