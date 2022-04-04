BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of killing four people, including three in a shooting at a New Orleans apartment complex, Chief Shaun Ferguson announced Mon., April 4.

According to officials, Tyrone Steele, 18, shot and killed Amya Cornin, 21, Nehemiah Jones, 24, and Darrin Williams, 27 just after 3 a.m. on March 21 in a two-story complex in the 4100 block of Encampment Street.

Steele is also accused of killing Shane Brown, 20, who was found shot dead in a canal on March 26 near the intersection of Morrison and Gannon Roads in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East.

Steele was booked on four counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and one count of aggravated burglary, for an incident in the 3800 block of St. Bernard Avenue on Feb. 26.

No bond has been set yet.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tues., April 5.

Ferguson says Steele and his associates could be linked to additional violent crimes.

“We are identifying true, true, violent offenders and targeting them intentionally and purposefully,” Ferguson said in a joint press conference with District Attorney Jason Williams on Monday. “The investigation into Steele and his associates into other violent acts is ongoing and we’re active with this type of coordination you see before you. We’re confident we will be able to connect these individuals to additional violent crimes in the very near future.”

Court records show Steele previously was accused of another murder and an attempted murder in separate cases dating back to 2020.

Steele was arrested for attempted second-degree murder in May of 2020. The district attorney’s office dropped those charges on April 7, 2021, according to court documents.

Court records also show Steele was booked with second-degree murder on June 17, 2021. Williams’ office refused that prosecution six months later on Dec. 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?
Crime concerns and cameras
‘I just got attacked,’ Victim frantically calls for help after a violent Mid-City carjacking at knifepoint
St. Ann carjacking
Violent carjackings in Mid-City have neighbors on edge, questioning connection

Latest News

18-year-old accused of killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings
18-year-old accused of killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings
Tevis Stanton Jr., 20, was booked March 31 on several counts related to armed robbery, weapons...
Suspected Howard Avenue crime accomplice of accused Costco carjacker arrested by NOPD
St. Rose attempted carjacking
St. Rose attempted carjacking
NCAA Men's National Championship
NCAA Men's National Championship