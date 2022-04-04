Zack: Storms, near-record heat and a cold front this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week’s forecast offers a little bit of everything, so all should be happy.

Monday is a transition day, but a quiet one overall. Highs will climb into the lower 80s this afternoon with clouds increasing late in the day. I wouldn’t be surprised to get a few showers moving in from the Gulf, especially by later this evening.

Tuesday brings the storm chances, mostly for the morning hours. A line of strong-to-severe storms will cross the state overnight tonight and move into our region early in the morning. There is the potential for severe weather, with damaging winds being the greatest threat. This line also could produce periods of heavy rainfall training through.

Storm chances decrease for the middle of the week, but then comes the heat. Wednesday will see soaring temperatures, with a forecasted high of 88, just shy of the record 89 for that date.

But the arrival of a strong cold front late in the week brings back nice weather continuing into next weekend. A stretch of cool, sunny days is on the way, with highs falling back into the 60s and lows dipping even into the 30s and 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.