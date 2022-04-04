Zack: Storms, near-record warmth and a cold front this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I see a little bit of everything on the way with this work week forecast and so all should be happy.

Today is a transition day but a quiet one overall. Highs will climb into the lower 80′s this afternoon with clouds increasing late in the day. I wouldn’t be surprised to get a few showers moving in from the Gulf especially by later this evening.

Tuesday brings the storm chances and this will be mostly for the morning hours. A line of strong to severe storms will cross the state through the overnight period tonight and move into our region come first thing in the morning. There is the potential for strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the greatest threat type. I also think this line could produce periods of heavy rainfall and training so that’s a secondary threat to be monitoring for.

Storm chances decrease for the middle of the week but then comes the heat. Wednesday will see soaring temperatures as we will be just ahead of a strong cold front. Right now the forecast is for a high of 88 which would be just shy of the record 89 on that date.

The arrival of a strong cold front will happen late week with that nice weather continuing into next weekend. A stretch of sunny and spring chilly days is on the way with highs falling back into the 60′s and lows dipping into the 30′s and 40′s.

