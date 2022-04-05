BBB Accredited Business
2 elderly residents die days after Amite house fire

Deputies with the State Fire Marshal's Office say two elderly residents have died in the days...
Deputies with the State Fire Marshal's Office say two elderly residents have died in the days following a house fire in Amite, La.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Two elderly people have died days after they were rescued from a house fire in Amite, according to officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshals.

The fire started in a home in the 600 block of South Third Street in the early morning hours of March 27.

Crews with Tangipahoa Fire District #1 and Independence and Roseland Fire Departments arrived to find a 59-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy outside of the home. However, they told firefighters two elderly people, in their 80s, were still inside.

Authorities say firefighters were able to locate and rescue the elderly victims through a bedroom window.

The victims were then taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition. Officials say one of the victims succumbed to their injuries on Friday, April 1. The second victim died Monday, April 4.

Deputies with the state fire marshal’s office say they have determined the fire began in the living room area of the home. At this time, authorities say the cause of the fire has been determined as an electrical malfunction in a light fixture.

This home did have working smoke alarms that alerted the adult female to the fire danger and helped her and the child escape quickly. Unfortunately, due to the mobility limitations of the two elderly victims, that early warning was not enough.

“That’s why it’s also important to have a planned and practiced home escape route. This plan should include knowing two ways out of every room in your home in the event of a fire emergency. It should also include special efforts to address any additional needs any residents of the home have including a disability or if children are living in the home. This route should be practiced once a month and should conclude with all occupants meeting at a safe gathering location outside where first responders can be called for help,” Ashley Rodrigue, with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

