Bruce: Heavy rain north shore with flood threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A broad line of rain extending east to west is setting up over the north shore parishes. As the line slows to a crawl and weakens, the threat for heavy rainfall will increase across northern locations. A few storms will impact places farther south, but the entire line is unlikely to make it to the coast.

Rain today will me more concentrated on the north shore as a boundary sets up. Training of rain may case some quick flash flooding. Flash flood watch is in effect for all north shore parishes. South shore will see a few passing showers. Expect improvements by late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/bhEopnR4nN — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 5, 2022

By this afternoon, things should start quieting down, with just some lingering rain possible. It will be quite warm and humid today. Highs will hit the lower 80s, with some peeks of sun later.

Wednesday will be hot, as highs soar into the upper 80s just ahead of a strong cold front. Rain chances will be low with the frontal passage.

A beautiful run of weather is on the way from Thursday through next weekend. A spring chill will return to the area as a strong breeze builds and temperatures take a dive. Highs will be falling back into the 60s, with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.