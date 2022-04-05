BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Heavy rain north shore with flood threat

Bruce: Rain mostly north shore today
Bruce: Rain mostly north shore today(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A broad line of rain extending east to west is setting up over the north shore parishes. As the line slows to a crawl and weakens, the threat for heavy rainfall will increase across northern locations. A few storms will impact places farther south, but the entire line is unlikely to make it to the coast.

By this afternoon, things should start quieting down, with just some lingering rain possible. It will be quite warm and humid today. Highs will hit the lower 80s, with some peeks of sun later.

Wednesday will be hot, as highs soar into the upper 80s just ahead of a strong cold front. Rain chances will be low with the frontal passage.

A beautiful run of weather is on the way from Thursday through next weekend. A spring chill will return to the area as a strong breeze builds and temperatures take a dive. Highs will be falling back into the 60s, with lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

