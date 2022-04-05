BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Georgia college professor calls police on students who arrived late to class

By Amanda Alvarado, Joyce Lupiani and Jamie Kennedy
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A professor at Georgia State University Perimeter College is no longer in the classrom after she called the police because two students arrived late to class, WGCL reported.

Bria Blake, a student at the college, posted about the incident on TikTok. The post has been liked more than 165,000 times.

“They’re both extremely traumatized to say the least. This is not something we’re going to let them sweep under the rug,” Blake said.

In the video, Blake says two of her classmates were only two minutes late for class when the professor asked them to leave.

Blake says one of the students said they “paid to be here” and refused to leave. The professor then left the classroom and returned with two armed campus police officers, according to Blake.

“Especially as a Black woman, for her to do that is extremely heinous because she herself should understand what it means to call police on Black youth in America,” Blake said.

Georgia State University confirmed the incident and said the professor is no longer teaching in-person classes at this time. The two students were invited to meet with the school provost and police chief.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

The U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what...
GRAPHIC: War in Ukraine could last for years, NATO chief says
FDA regulators cautioned that waning vaccine effectiveness, new viral mutations and colder...
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ponchatoula ready for its 50th Strawberry Festival after 2-year absence
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento...
Sacramento mass shooting was gang-related, police say
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns after 2-year absence
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns after 2-year absence