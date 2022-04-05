Man allegedly crashes car, wanders into wrong house, and falls asleep; sheriff says

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say that drinking may have been a factor in a man allegedly crashing his car before wandering into the wrong house and falling asleep, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Stephen Carlin, 44, was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Quail Creek resident called to report finding an unknown man sleeping in one of her bedrooms. Carlin allegedly entered the house through an unlocked door.

Deputies say that they spoke to Carlin, who they say appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail for careless operation, failure to report a crash, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Carlin was released on a $4,000 bond.

Around midnight, authorities say that they received reports of an abandoned vehicle in Quail Creek that had been crashed into a tree near the entrance of the subdivision. Deputies found the heavily damaged vehicle near the intersection of Soult Street and Sycamore Place and say that they determined that it was registered to Carlin.

