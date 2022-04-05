BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man allegedly crashes car, wanders into wrong house, and falls asleep; sheriff says

Deputies say that Stephen Carlin, 44, was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Quail Creek...
Deputies say that Stephen Carlin, 44, was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Quail Creek resident called to report finding an unknown man sleeping in one of her bedrooms.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say that drinking may have been a factor in a man allegedly crashing his car before wandering into the wrong house and falling asleep, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that Stephen Carlin, 44, was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Quail Creek resident called to report finding an unknown man sleeping in one of her bedrooms. Carlin allegedly entered the house through an unlocked door.

Deputies say that they spoke to Carlin, who they say appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the time of his arrest. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail for careless operation, failure to report a crash, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Carlin was released on a $4,000 bond.

Around midnight, authorities say that they received reports of an abandoned vehicle in Quail Creek that had been crashed into a tree near the entrance of the subdivision. Deputies found the heavily damaged vehicle near the intersection of Soult Street and Sycamore Place and say that they determined that it was registered to Carlin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ponchatoula ready for its 50th Strawberry Festival after 2-year absence
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns after 2-year absence
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival returns after 2-year absence
Chris Owens vigil
Chris Owens vigil
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talks about New Orleans being chosen to participate in...
One-on-One: U.S. Energy Department chief discusses efforts to boost energy resilience in New Orleans
According to NOPD, two victims were reportedly shot in the Lower Ninth Ward Wednesday evening.
One dead, one injured in double shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward