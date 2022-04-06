BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Jack Strain sentenced to 10 years for halfway house kickback scheme

Jack Strain
Jack Strain(STPSO)
By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wed., April 6, for his role in a halfway house corruption scheme.

The sentence comes in spite of a plea for leniency by Strain’s attorney.

Prosecutor Jordan Ginsberg argued at the former five-term sheriff had the power to privatize workforce solutions, which earned Strain and his codefendants hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Two of Strain’s codefendants are already serving 50-month sentences.

Strain is already serving four life sentences after being convicted of multiple rape and incest crimes last November. He is currently serving that time at a state prison in Homer, La. and many say he will likely remain in state facilities rather than federal facilities despite Wednesday’s sentencing.

Judge Jane Milazzo also imposed a $10,000 fine against Strain. She has ordered a hearing in July to determine if Strain will have to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars earned from the kickback scheme.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?

Latest News

St. Tammany heated zoning meeting
Council approves bill freezing budgets of city departments, calling for plan to address resident concerns
St. Tammany heated zoning meeting
St. Tammany heated zoning meeting
Vote on Dept. funding follow up
Vote on Dept. funding follow up
Louisiana State Police
18-month old dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-12 East near Albany
Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders
Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders