Nicondra: Hot afternoon before a cold front moves through

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cloudy and muggy on this Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Expect cloudy and humid conditions through the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few spots could see a spotty shower as the front moves past us, but overall rain coverage will be minimal. Behind the front breezy conditions will usher in cool and dry air for Thursday. Temperatures to start the day will be in the 50s with highs in the low 70s under sunny skies. The pleasant conditions will stick around into the weekend.

