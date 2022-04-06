BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

No. 19 LSU explodes for 16 runs in win over Grambling

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (20-9, 4-5 SEC) exploded for 16 runs on 18 hits to take down Grambling State in seven innings (11-18, 6-3 SWAC) on Tuesday, April 5 from Alex Box Stadium.

Of the 18 hits for the Tigers, nine were extra-base hits including four home runs and a triple. Two of the home runs were from Hayden Travinski, a solo home run in the bottom of the second and a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Both Jacob Berry and Dylan Crews each had two-run home runs in the win, Berry was 3-for-3 from the plate for the Tigers.

Grant Taylor (3-0) got the win for the Tigers and went two innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five batters. LSU pitchers struck out 18 batters in the win and issued no walks.

LSU will head on the road for a crucial SEC series to face Mississippi State on Friday, April 8 with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers are one of five teams in the SEC West sitting at 4-5.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?

Latest News

Sam Burns (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Former Tiger Sam Burns to make Masters debut
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
Berry, Crews named to midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list
LSU baseball remains focused
LSU baseball remains focused
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu visits the Saints