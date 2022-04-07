Bruce: A FANTASTIC forecast Friday and into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From the warmest day of 2022 year to a temperature drop of 15° today. It is nice with bright sunny days and clear cool nights.

Bruce: A Fantastic Forecast now through the weekend. Bright sunshine each day with cool overnight lows and mild days. get the weekend plans in order. It will be nice! pic.twitter.com/SfY1dEbFjA — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 7, 2022

The cold front that arrived last night has ushered in cooler and much drier air across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Expect fantastic weather with lots of sun and cool conditions for the next several days. Humidity levels will be very low leading to good feel air, but be aware conditions will be very dry especially in some locations that did not get rain earlier this week. It may be time to pull out the sprinkler. Overall expect a very pleasant stretch of weather through the weekend with high temperatures around 70 and overnight lows in the 40s. A few spots could see upper 30s on Saturday morning with clear skies if the winds lighten up enough. Next rain chance arrives Tuesday of next week.

