Child dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-12 East near Albany

Louisiana State Police
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - A child has died and another person is injured after a multi-vehicle crash that prompted the closure of I-12 East before Albany, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials reported the interstate was reopened just before noon but heavy delays remained.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

