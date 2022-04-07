Child dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-12 East near Albany

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - A child has died and another person is injured after a multi-vehicle crash that prompted the closure of I-12 East before Albany, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials reported the interstate was reopened just before noon but heavy delays remained.

All lanes are open on I-12 East at Mile Marker 31 (before Albany). Congestion is approximately 11 miles in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 7, 2022

Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle serious injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on I-12 east near the Livingston Parish / Tangipahoa Parish line. Traffic is backed up for several miles. Please use the alternate route of US 190. https://t.co/3GNii7kLxI — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) April 7, 2022

The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

