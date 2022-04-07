BBB Accredited Business
Deputies looking for attempted murder suspect, Tangipahoa sheriff says

she is wanted for a stabbing that occurred on Old Genessee Road(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish say they are looking for a Hammond woman accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the attempted murder accusation, Katajhreon Primus, 27, is also wanted for one count of felony theft. Deputies say that she is wanted for a stabbing that occurred on Old Genessee Road in Tickfaw on Wed., March 30, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

