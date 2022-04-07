BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU head coach Matt McMahon announces coaching staff

LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and...
LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and athletic director Scott Woodward (r) stand together when McMahon was formally introduced on March 23, 2022.(Derron Daquano/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has announced his new coaching staff since being hired to replace Will Wade on March 23. Of the nine new members to his staff, McMahon did keep one coach from Wade’s staff in former LSU player Tasmin Mitchell, who is returning for his sixth year at LSU. Mitchell will be the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

McMahon announced that Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton, and Cody Toppert will serve as the assistant coaches. Long returns home to Louisiana after spending five seasons at Murray State. Hamilton brings SEC experience to the staff after spending four years at Ole Miss. Toppert joins McMahon’s staff after being an assistant coach at Memphis for the past three seasons.

Also joining McMahon’s staff is Tim Kaine who will serve as the Chief of Staff, Ronrico White as Director of Player Development, Jeff Moore as Director of Recruiting, Mike Chapman as Video Coordinator and Brian Puckett as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Kaine previously served as an assistant to Coach McMahon at Murray State, while White has been a part of Murray State’s staff for three seasons. Moore joins LSU after serving as the Associate Head Coach at Northwestern State. Both Chapman and Puckett will be continuing the roles they served for the Racers.

“Four members of our group came in as proven assistant coaches with NCAA Tournament experience and, I am excited to work with each member of our staff to create alignment in our organization. We are all looking forward to being a part of the LSU campus and the Baton Rouge community. Geaux Tigers!”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces

Latest News

St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
St. Aug's Caleb Daniels home to play in Final Four with Villanova
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
NOLA hosting Final Four expected to boost area economy
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational