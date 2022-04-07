Man struck by hit-and-run driver outside Metairie Rock-N-Sake to be released from hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tyler Wehrlin, a 23-year-old who was critically injured when a hit-and-run driver struck him outside of Rock-N-Sake in Old Metairie, is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, according to his mother.

Wehrlin suffered bleeding in his brain and fractures in his face when he was struck around 9 p.m. on March 24 after finishing up dinner. A white sedan crashed into him just before he made it to the sidewalk. Wehrlin was thrown into a telephone pole. The driver turned onto Gruner Road and fled.

Whrlin’s mother, Rachel McMahan, says her son has regained the ability to walk and is talking, although still stuttering.

The staff at the sushi joint have been incredibly supportive of the family and is holding a benefit on Mon., April 25 for the family.

Detectives in Jefferson Parish are investigating the hit-and-run, though no arrests have been made at this time.

