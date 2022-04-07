Two women shot in Holy Cross neighborhood; arrest made

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting Wednesday night that left two women injured in the Holy Cross neighborhood, the NOPD says.

Willard Walker Jr., 64 (NOPD)

The incident happened in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. around 7:23 p.m. when officers responded to a call for an aggravated battery by shooting.

Upon arrival, they discovered two women, ages 23 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Willard Walker Jr., 64, was arrested at a residence a few blocks away. in the 5400 block of Marais Street.

Walker was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm that was registered in Baton Rouge.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

