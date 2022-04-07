Two women shot in Holy Cross neighborhood; arrest made
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting Wednesday night that left two women injured in the Holy Cross neighborhood, the NOPD says.
The incident happened in the 5100 block of St. Claude Ave. around 7:23 p.m. when officers responded to a call for an aggravated battery by shooting.
Upon arrival, they discovered two women, ages 23 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
Willard Walker Jr., 64, was arrested at a residence a few blocks away. in the 5400 block of Marais Street.
Walker was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm that was registered in Baton Rouge.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.
