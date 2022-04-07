BBB Accredited Business
Shelley Brown is leaving FOX 8 for more family time

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Every weekday at 4 p.m. and again at 9 p.m., Shelley Brown lights up the screen. She’s got a smile that can put you at ease and a demeanor that conveys sincerity. Shelley is the calming voice that delivers you the news you need to know. She’s been on the airwaves at FOX 8 for nearly 14 years; in good times and bad.

Viewers and her FOX 8 family have watched Shelley grow, as a reporter, an anchor, and in her personal life. From marrying her husband Sean in 2013 to the births of their babies, Quinn and Hayes.

“We tried for so many years to have kids and then we finally had them and it was like these two miracles,” she says.

It’s not hard to see that the boys are the light of Sean and Shelley’s lives. They are the reason why Shelley says it’s time for a change.

Shelley and her boys, Hayes and Quinn.
Shelley and her boys, Hayes and Quinn.(WVUE)

“It’s just hard not being here for the routine; picking them up from school, being here for dinner, reading books, baths, getting ready to go to bed,” she said. “I’ve decided that it’s time to leave the news business.”

Four-year-old Quinn and one-year-old Hayes need their mom.

Shelley's family
Shelley's family(WVUE)

Shelley admits walking away from the only career she’s known since college is hard. It’s been a bittersweet decision.

”It’ll be tough because when it’s your career and you’ve worked so hard to get here and you’ve worked with these people for so long, its hard,” she commented.

She’s put her blood, sweat and tears into this television station, covering tropical storms and hurricanes over the years. She’s dedicated countless hours to her work with the FOX 8 defenders, helping people when they needed it most. And she’s relished in the opportunity to tell the stories of her hometown and the people of New Orleans with all of her heart and soul.

Shelley, Liz, Rob Krieger, and photographer Tammy Mills.
Shelley, Liz, Rob Krieger, and photographer Tammy Mills.(WVUE)
Liz Reyes, Bruce Katz, and Shelley Brown, the faces of the 4 p.m. show.
Liz Reyes, Bruce Katz, and Shelley Brown, the faces of the 4 p.m. show.(WVUE)
Kim Holden, Lee Zurik, and Shelley Brown
Kim Holden, Lee Zurik, and Shelley Brown(WVUE)

Sometimes it’s hard to say goodbye but Shelley knows, right now, there’s one place she’s needed most.

”At the end of the day my family is going to be first and foremost and my priority... and I just don’t want to miss out on my little boys,” she said.

She’ll always have a home at FOX 8.

Shelley as a bottle of Crystal Hot Sauce for Mardi Gras.
Shelley as a bottle of Crystal Hot Sauce for Mardi Gras.(WVUE)
Shelley Brown and Juan Kincaid dressed for Mardi Gras.
Shelley Brown and Juan Kincaid dressed for Mardi Gras.(WVUE)

