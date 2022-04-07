BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.

The state Senate has also advanced measures requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth, and to limit instruction of gender and sexual identity in early grades.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted in favor of the medication-ban measure Thursday by a vote of 66-28. It had passed previously in the Senate. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Proponents argued the bills are needed to protect children. Opponents argued they do the opposite.

The bill makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to trans youth under 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
Have you received an extra ‘pending’ gas charge after filling up?

Latest News

Federal authorities arrested Warren Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of...
Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case
The record $8.2 billion Alabama education budget passed the House Wednesday and was sent to the...
Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise