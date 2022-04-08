BBB Accredited Business
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12

Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12 Friday, April 8, LSP says.(Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-12 Friday, April 8, according to Louisiana State Police.

Avery Natal struck the rear of an 18-wheeler as traffic came to a slow down ahead of her, LSP says. After impact, her vehicle veered off the roadway and into the treeline.

Despite wearing a seatbelt, Natal suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Natal was a softball player and graduate of Pope John Paul Catholic School and was enrolled at LSU.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

State police do not suspect Natal was impaired at the time of the crash.

