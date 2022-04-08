19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-12 Friday, April 8, according to Louisiana State Police.
Avery Natal struck the rear of an 18-wheeler as traffic came to a slow down ahead of her, LSP says. After impact, her vehicle veered off the roadway and into the treeline.
Despite wearing a seatbelt, Natal suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Natal was a softball player and graduate of Pope John Paul Catholic School and was enrolled at LSU.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was also wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
State police do not suspect Natal was impaired at the time of the crash.
