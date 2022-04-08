2 killed, 1 injured in three Friday shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in Algiers and another person was injured in New Orleans in three separate shootings on Friday (April 8).

First, a 63-year-old man was shot and killed just before 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sumner Street in Algiers. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Sumner Street on Fri., April 8. (WVUE)

Around noon, a man was shot in the St. Roch neighborhood at the intersection of N. Prieur and Touro Streets. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

An hour later, a woman was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane in Algiers, around two miles away from where the earlier murder occurred. Her age and identity have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the above shootings is asked to call NOPD or Crime Stoppers.

