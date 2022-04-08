BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2 killed, 1 injured in three Friday shootings

A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Sumner Street on Fri., April 8.
A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Sumner Street on Fri., April 8.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were killed in Algiers and another person was injured in New Orleans in three separate shootings on Friday (April 8).

First, a 63-year-old man was shot and killed just before 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sumner Street in Algiers. Police say he was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Sumner Street on Fri., April 8.
A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Sumner Street on Fri., April 8.(WVUE)

Around noon, a man was shot in the St. Roch neighborhood at the intersection of N. Prieur and Touro Streets. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

An hour later, a woman was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane in Algiers, around two miles away from where the earlier murder occurred. Her age and identity have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the above shootings is asked to call NOPD or Crime Stoppers.

CRIMETRACKER

Two women shot in Holy Cross neighborhood; arrest made

‘That was my son;’ Father reacts to 14-year-old’s death; 13-year-old arrested

‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces

Latest News

Big convention comeback
Hospitality industry thriving as conventions return New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado steals the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben...
Pelicans’ on-court and culture changes have placed destiny in their own hands
Ukrainian flags selling fast uptown
Ukrainian-Americans with ties to New Orleans urge continued support
Carjacking in NOLA east at the same gas station
N.O. East gas station plagued with carjackings, violent crime
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12