BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones is facing a new lawsuit in Texas.

Family members of some of the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are accusing the conspiracy theorist of hiding millions of dollars in assets after they began taking him to court.

The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones after he said the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened.

An attorney for Jones said there was no attempt to hide assets and called the suggestion “ridiculous.”

Trials are set for later this year to determine how much Jones should pay the families.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces

Latest News

FEMA is proposing using a 5.74-acre site at 3501 Houma Blvd. in Metairie to place an office and...
FEMA Metairie housing proposal
A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old saves family from burning home.
FILE - The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. A...
Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident