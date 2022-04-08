Alleged ‘Banks Town Mafia’ member stabbed in EBR prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who police say is a member of the “Banks Town Mafia” gang was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed by a rival gang member inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, a source familiar with the incident told WAFB-TV.

Paramedics were called to the prison late Thursday afternoon after the stabbing was reported.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department confirmed the stabbing but declined to identify the victim.

Two WAFB-TV sources identified the victim as 25-year-old Charleston Street.

Street was arrested along with seven other men earlier this week in a major case involving drugs and guns . He also goes by the name “China Black,” police said.

Law enforcement arrested eight people and seized numerous guns and drugs Wednesday following a month-long investigation into a violent group operating in the Baton Rouge area, according to officials. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Sources say Street was stabbed by a member of a rival gang known as the “Gorilla Boys.”

Investigators say the inmate was “attacked and cut” by a fellow inmate identified as Reco Hayes.

Reco Hayes (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Street suffered cuts to his stomach, chest and legs. Street’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Detectives say the stabbing was done using homemade sharp instruments known as “shanks.”

Detectives attempted to interview the victim, who was uncooperative and didn’t want to make a statement about the incident, investigators said.

The suspect, Reco Hayes, is currently incarcerated for two counts of second-murder from a case being investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department . Following the stabbing, Hayes was placed on lockdown and charges were added for attempt second-degree murder, investigators said.

The victim, Street, was arrested earlier this week on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A news release also stated that Street was allegedly part of a criminal street gang. While that is not a formal criminal charge, a judge can use alleged gang activity to increase a person’s sentencing time if they are found guilty on other charges.

The arrests of the eight men followed a month-long investigation that involved the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA.

Authorities said all men were part of a “violent group operating in Baton Rouge known as the “Banks Town Mafia.” “Through the course of this investigation, numerous locations were identified as being utilized by the group to distribute/store narcotics, illicit proceeds, and illegal firearms,” authorities said.

Law enforcement arrested eight people and seized numerous guns and drugs Wednesday following a month-long investigation into a violent group operating in the Baton Rouge area, according to officials. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Authorities reported the following seizures as part of the investigation:

Narcotics and Currency Seized by EBRSO

· 5.3 ounces of Fentanyl (Approx. street value $13,250)

· 25 grams Crack Cocaine

· 1 gram of powder Cocaine

· 9 pints of Promethazine Syrup

· 5 pounds of marijuana (Approx. street value $10,000)

· 6 dosage units of Oxycodone

· 2 dosage units of Adderall

· $54,743 (pending seizure)

Firearms Seized by EBRSO (16 total/4 stolen)

· Taurus Judge (.410/45)

· Glock 27 handgun (.40) (reported stolen)

· Springfield XD handgun (.45)

· Anderson AR-15 (5.56/223)

· FN handgun (9mm)

· Glock 17 handgun (9mm)

· American Tactical AR-15 rifle (5.56)

· Sig Sauer 365 handgun (9mm)

· Glock 17 handgun (9mm) (reported stolen)

· Raven Arms handgun (.25 auto)

· Glock 22 (.40)

· Ruger security handgun (9mm)

· Glock 27 (.40) (reported stolen)

· Charter Arms revolver (.32)

· Smith and Wesson SD40 (.40)

· Glock 23 (.40)(reported stolen)

· AR-15 upper (.223)

· “Glock Switch” (full auto conversion part)

· Numerous high capacity magazines

Seized by LPSO

· Springfield XD handgun (.45)

· Bersa Thunder handgun (.380)

· ¾ pound of marijuana

· $1,501 (pending seizure)

