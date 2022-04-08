NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Barely a cloud in the sky expected through the entire weekend as the area remains under the influence of high pressure. Expect pleasant conditions with cool mornings, lots of sunshine and pleasant afternoons with low humidity and highs in the 70s. It will be breezy at times with a brisk Northwest flow. Temperatures slowly warm through the 70s into the start of next week.

Bruce: A picture perfect weekend ahead with sunny skies and great for all outdoor activities. It will be cool at night and mild during the day. Next rain chance holds off until next tuesday. pic.twitter.com/gMLZyjatu3 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 8, 2022

Monday humidity will increase and a chance for rain returns to the forecast with higher coverage by the end of the week. rain chances slowly return Tuesday with the best chance as of now on Thursday.

