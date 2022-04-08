BBB Accredited Business
FAA seeks biggest fines yet against 2 unruly passengers

FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt...
FILE - Travelers move through Salt Lake City International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, April 8, 2022, that it's seeking record civil fines against two passengers who assaulted other people on flights last summer.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The price is going up for disrupting airline flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it’s seeking record civil fines against two passengers who assaulted other people on flights last summer.

In one case, a woman tried to open a cabin door, then headbutted and spit at crew members and passengers after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The FAA is seeking a $81,950 fine.

In the second case, the FAA is proposing a $77,272 fine against a woman who tried to open a cabin door during a flight and bit another passenger repeatedly before she was restrained by crew members.

The FAA isn’t identifying the people.

