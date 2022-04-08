Hammond police aim to take to the streets to promote autism awareness

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Representation matters, and the Hammond Police Department is taking it to the streets to promote autism awareness.

This week the force debuted the Autism Awareness and Acceptance Police Car. The department teamed up with Mayor Pete Panepinto, North Cypress Fitness, and Kaleb’s Customs to place custom detail on a police unit that has the universal symbols for autism on it.

Mayor Pete Panepinto, Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr, and The Hammond Police Department have teamed up with North Cypress... Posted by Hammond Police Department - Louisiana on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Police say that members of the community are free to flag the unit down and make donations with the officer operating the vehicle. The funds will go to autism organizations in the in the community to assist with awareness and acceptance for those with autism.

