Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he dropped her off. A photo of the dog lying in the shelter’s lobby went viral.(Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SENATOBIA, Miss. (Gray News) - A homeless teenager surrendered his dog to an animal shelter because he could no longer provide proper care to the animal, according to the shelter.

The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter in Mississippi said a 17-year-old surrendered his dog to the shelter Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said that the teen lives under a bridge and walked all the way to the shelter, where he asked the staff to please take his dog because he couldn’t afford to keep her.

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he dropped her off. A photo of the dog lying in the shelter’s lobby went viral.

“This is where she laid after her owner surrendered her today with her plastic bag of dog food and a blanket. She is devastated,” the caption reads.

The shelter received an outpouring of interest on how to help both the dog and the homeless teen. On Friday, the shelter said the teen now has a place to stay and will soon be getting his dog back.

The shelter is hoping to get the dog spayed and get enough flea, tick and heartworm prevention to last at least a year.

If you would like to help the dog and her owner, you can donate through PayPal to the user account fosasenatobia@gmail.com, and mention “Jada” in your comment.

“I hope his selfless actions have made people think about the animals in this community - they deserve a chance, they don’t deserve to be dumped anywhere,” the shelter’s Facebook post reads. “Thanks everyone for your concern for both of them - the response from people everywhere has been touching.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

