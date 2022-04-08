BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Serving up smiles with song, Ms. Cynthia Carter has gone viral with her singing orders through a Popeyes drive-thru in Kenner.

Carter has been working at the Popeyes location for more than 30 years. This rare gem is definitely different from most employees when you visit this Popeyes...she sings the customer drive-thru orders.

The video was posted to Facebook by Aundra Woodfin on March 8 with the caption, “Whomever this lady is at this Popeyes on Loyola (in Kenner)...Thank you!”

Whomever this lady is at this Popeyes on Loyola (in Kenner). THANK YOU! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Posted by Aundra Woodfin on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

In the video, Miss Cynthia, as she is known by the local customers, she sings, “Spicy or miiiild?” as the customer orders a 3-piece spicy meal.

Then she continues with “And what sauce are you going to back that thing up to them Saints this year?” Then toward the end of the video she concludes the song with a Big Freedia reference, “You already know,” as she instructs the customer to drive around to the window by saying, “Come on ‘round, honey dumplin’.”

According to reports, Miss Cynthia has been singing orders for more than 30 years while she’s been working at that location. She has been on Youtube and other media outlets gracing her angelic presence with her upbeat personality and amazing singing.

If you ever have time go and take a visit through the Popeyes drive-thru on Loyola Drive in Kenner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces

Latest News

Big convention comeback
Hospitality industry thriving as conventions return New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado steals the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben...
Pelicans’ on-court and culture changes have placed destiny in their own hands
Ukrainian flags selling fast uptown
Ukrainian-Americans with ties to New Orleans urge continued support
Carjacking in NOLA east at the same gas station
N.O. East gas station plagued with carjackings, violent crime
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12