N.O. East gas station plagued with carjackings, violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Customers are on edge after yet another carjacking at a gas station in New Orleans. The manager of the Fuel Express Mart on Morrison says there have been more than a dozen carjackings since the beginning of the year.

Thursday night, a hooded man walked up to someone pumping gas, assaulted him, and took off in his car. Surveillance video captured the incident.

“Very bad. It’s at an all-time high, and it’s scary,” says Troy Rhodies.

Rhodies and his cousin go to the gas station together to deter any potential carjackers. Rhodies says he’s heard about the amount of crime unfolding across the city and especially at this gas station.

“We’ve heard that there’s been a rash of carjackings here, but I try not to come by myself,” says Rhodies.

“This thing is repeatedly happening, and I don’t see anything that will change it so far,” says store manager, Elarby Moulaya Zain.

Last month, a carjacker shoved a gun in a woman’s face and demanded her car keys. Zain says another incident unfolded just a few days later.

“Three days later, a lady was carjacked while her two babies were in the car. She had a one-year-old and a three-year-old,” Zain says.

“They’re so brazen. You’re watching over your shoulder to make sure you’re not noticing any suspicious activity,” says Kris Williams.

Zain says something must be done. They’re currently in talks with different companies to bring security to the location.

