Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been selected to replace the Foo Fighters at this year’s Jazz Fest.

The Foo Fighters canceled all of their shows, including the New Orleans’ largest music fest, after the untimely passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Chili Peppers will fill the Foo Fighters’ headlining slot on Sun., May 1.

Also don’t miss The Who, Stevie Nicks, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, The Black Crowes and hundreds more, April 29 – May 8. Tickets on sale at https://t.co/siDGJzjRZf. #jazzfest@ChiliPeppers pic.twitter.com/pqFHjHgvHm — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) April 8, 2022

