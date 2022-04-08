Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest
Published: Apr. 8, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been selected to replace the Foo Fighters at this year’s Jazz Fest.
The Foo Fighters canceled all of their shows, including the New Orleans’ largest music fest, after the untimely passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
The Chili Peppers will fill the Foo Fighters’ headlining slot on Sun., May 1.
