Fire in St. Tammany Parish shuts down a stretch of road in Pearl River

A wildfire in St. Tammany Parish closes a stretch of a road in Pearl River.(St. Tammany Fire District 11)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - A wildfire in St. Tammany Parish closes a stretch of a road in Pearl River.

Carey Road is shut down from Alamosa Lane to Maverick Run as firefighters work to contain the fire.

According to St. Tammany Fire District 11, a call went out around 3:45 p.m. for a woods fire in the area of W. Powerline Road in Pearl River. The fire had burned about 80 acres. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading any further.

No injuries were reported but firefighters urge people to avoid Carey Road from Alamosa Lane to Maverick Run so that they can continue to make sure it’s safe.

Video and media from the woods fire today. The call went out at approximately 3:45 PM for a woods fire in the area of...

Posted by St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 on Friday, April 8, 2022

