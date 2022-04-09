Foreign policy expert on Putin: “The Russians are never going to give him up”

Ukraine devastation (Sen. Roger Marshall's Office)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As civilian casualties mount and horrific scenes continue to come out of Ukraine, a foreign policy expert says it is unlikely that Russian President Vladimir Putin will ever face trial for war crimes.

And the representative for Ukraine in Louisiana calls on NATO to take military action to help Ukraine.

Prof. Chris Fettweis is a foreign policy and international relations at Tulane University in New Orleans.

“When unprofessional armies get frustrated, they start taking their frustration out on the people and that’s what’s happening,” said Fettweis.

Edward Hayes is the Honorary Consul to Ukraine in Louisiana, and he used stronger words to describe what is happening to Ukrainians.

“What we’re seeing is obviously more evidence of the tragedies that continue to occur in Ukraine but more than ever these images and stories confirm the war crimes that are being committed in Ukraine and they also confirm that we’re witnessing a genocide in Ukraine,” said Hayes.

President Biden has not been shy about calling Putin a war criminal.

Fettweis was asked if Putin could go on trial as a war criminal.

“No, there’s no chance, so the president can say all he likes, but that’s never going happen, the Russians are never going to give him up,” said Fettweis.

Hayes says evidence of war crimes is abundant, but he too is not confident Putin will be tried.

“I don’t think it will be difficult to make the case, I think there’s already sufficient evidence of war crimes; bringing him to justice is another story,” said Hayes.

Still, Fettweis says it is important to collect evidence of the atrocities.

“It’s important to make it clear to the rest of the world what the Russians are doing and try to see, especially in places like China and Saudi Arabia, places that are so far standing with them, can they continue to do that if the evidence is mounting that the Russians are being barbarous,” said Fettweis.

Increasing sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and NATO have not deterred Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

“I agree that the sanctions have not been effective, you know, with all due respect to our government, you know, sanctioning Putin’s daughters is not going to stop the bloodshed committed by Russian troops in Ukraine. We have to have to take military action I’m afraid, you know, NATO has to step in,” said Hayes.

