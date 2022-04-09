Fourth fatal shooting in 25 hours reported in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gun violence continued to boil over in Algiers, as another man was fatally shot early Saturday afternoon (April 9), New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was the fifth shooting victim of the past 25 hours in New Orleans’ West Bank community. Four of the victims have died from their wounds, two on Friday and two Saturday.

New Orleans police still have not said whether the shootings are related or retaliatory in nature. But the latest victim also was gunned down within the same 2.7-mile radius as the other victims.

Initial reports indicated the man was shot in the head around 12:14 p.m. and died in the driveway of the same apartment complex where a woman was found slain Friday afternoon.

The spate of gun violence began when a 63-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed on a sidewalk Friday around 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sumner Street in Algiers.

About two hours later at 1:30 p.m., a woman was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane, about two miles from where the earlier killing occurred. Neither her age nor identity has been disclosed.

Another person - identified by police only as a 27-year-old man - was shot Friday around 8:13 p.m., by gunmen firing from a vehicle near the intersection of Lamarque and Belleville streets. He arrived in a private vehicle seeking hospital treatment, police said, but his condition was not disclosed.

Saturday’s first homicide was less than a half-mile from where the woman died. The victim, a man whose identity and age were not immediately disclosed, was found near a home in the 3700 block of Herschel Street around 4:18 a.m., New Orleans police said. Investigators determined the man had been shot “a short distance” away from where he collapsed.

Saturday’s afternoon victim died near the intersection of Westbend and Cobblestone, outside the same complex where the woman was slain.

