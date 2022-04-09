BBB Accredited Business
Jussie Smollett drops a new song after his jail release

In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Jussie Smollett, a cast member in the TV series "Empire,"...
In this May 14, 2018 file photo, Jussie Smollett, a cast member in the TV series "Empire," attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation afterparty in New York. Chicago police have opened a hate crime investigation after he was attacked early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(WVUE) - Jussie Smollet has left the jail cell and went straight into the studio. The former “Empire” star took to Instagram Friday (April 8) and announced his new single release. The new song addresses his court case.

The single is titled, “Thank You God,” and Jussie sings...“Some people chasing that clout. Just remember this ... this ain’t that situation. You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?”

He continues in the song with, “It’s like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime. Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives. But turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides.”

Smollett says he donating all the profits from the track to the Rainbow Push Coalition, Secure the Bag Safety, and the Illinois Innocence Project.

A jury found Smollet guilty of 5 of the 6 felony charges against him for lying to the Chicago police about being a victim of a homophobic, racist attack. The judge has sentenced him to 5 months in prison.

On March 16 he was released as he is waiting to get his sentence overturned. He’s been out for 3 weeks now and he’s found the time to put a song together to get his point across to everyone.

Assumingly at a time like this music must be the only way to channel his thoughts right now.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal

Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status

Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

Jussie Smollett to learn fate after staged attack conviction

