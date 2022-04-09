BBB Accredited Business
Man killed Friday night on Tara Lane, NOPD says

A man was found shot to death Friday (April 8) in the 6800 block of Tara Lane in the West Lake...
A man was found shot to death Friday (April 8) in the 6800 block of Tara Lane in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death Friday night (April 8) in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said.

The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the man unresponsive in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Tara Lane around 10:27 p.m. Police said the man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The age and identity of the victim were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Rayell Johnson at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

