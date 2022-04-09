No. 19 LSU rallies in the 9th inning to take down Mississippi State 5-2

STARKVILLE, Miss (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (20-9, 4-5 SEC) rallied in the top of the ninth inning to take the opening series win against Mississippi State (18-12, 4-5 SEC) 5-2 on Friday, April 8 from Dudy Noble Field.

LSU picked up their first opening series win in SEC play with the win over the Bulldogs, the Tigers are 6-4 in their last 10 games. LSU hitters struck out a total of 13 times, on the bright side the Tigers did not commit an error, the fourth time this season, all wins.

The Tigers were held to just two hits through the first seven innings with two coming in the top of the first inning by Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews, however, the Tigers did not score any runs. However, in the ninth inning, LSU picked up three hits and scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Crews to extend the Tigers’ lead to 5-2.

Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0) got the Friday night start for the Tigers and got the no-decision after pitching six innings allowing 10 hits, two runs, and striking out five in the loss.

LSU struck first in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI sac-fly by freshman Josh Pearson, his fourth RBI of the season to make it 1-0. Mississippi State would get on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run single from Luke Hancock to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Eric Reyzelman got the Tigers out of a big jam with runners on first and third with no outs, he would get Lane Forsythe to strike out and Cade Doughty would throw a runner out at home plate for the second out. Reyzelman would then strike out Logan Tanner to end the inning with the bases loaded.

With two outs in the top of the ninth and LSU trailing 2-1 Morgan would pick up his second hit of the game, a two-run single to give LSU a 3-2 lead. Crews would then add some insurance runs in the next at-bat hitting a two-run bomb to right-center field to make it 5-2.

LSU will look for the series win against the Bulldogs on Saturday, April 9 with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

