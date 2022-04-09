Shootings continue in Algiers: Third person slain in 17-hour span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spate of gun violence continued in Algiers early Saturday (April 9), as a man became the area’s third fatal shooting victim in just 17 hours.

The victim, whose identity and age were not immediately disclosed, was found near a home in the 3700 block of Herschel Street around 4:18 a.m., New Orleans police said. Investigators determined the man had been shot “a short distance” away from where he collapsed. The man was taken by New Orleans EMS to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the NOPD said.

This man’s death closely followed two other slayings in Algiers on Friday, each occurring within a radius of 2.7 miles.

A 63-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed on a sidewalk Friday around 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sumner Street in Algiers. About two hours later at 1:30 p.m., a woman was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane, about two miles from where the earlier killing occurred. Neither her age nor identity has been disclosed. Then, Saturday’s homicide was less than a half-mile from where the woman died.

A fourth person - identified by police only as a 27-year-old man - was shot in Algiers in the same time frame. He was wounded Friday around 8:13 p.m., by gunmen firing from a vehicle near the intersection of Lamarque and Belleville streets. He arrived in a private vehicle seeking hospital treatment, police said, but his condition was not disclosed.

The NOPD has not said whether they believe the homicides and fourth shooting are connected or retaliatory in nature.

