BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Shootings continue in Algiers: Third person slain in 17-hour span

The killing of a man early Saturday (April 9) marked the third fatal shooting in 17 hours...
The killing of a man early Saturday (April 9) marked the third fatal shooting in 17 hours within a 2.7-mile radius of Algiers, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A spate of gun violence continued in Algiers early Saturday (April 9), as a man became the area’s third fatal shooting victim in just 17 hours.

The victim, whose identity and age were not immediately disclosed, was found near a home in the 3700 block of Herschel Street around 4:18 a.m., New Orleans police said. Investigators determined the man had been shot “a short distance” away from where he collapsed. The man was taken by New Orleans EMS to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the NOPD said.

This man’s death closely followed two other slayings in Algiers on Friday, each occurring within a radius of 2.7 miles.

Related: 2 killed, 2 injured in four Friday shootings

A 63-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed on a sidewalk Friday around 11:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sumner Street in Algiers. About two hours later at 1:30 p.m., a woman was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 2200 block of Cobblestone Lane, about two miles from where the earlier killing occurred. Neither her age nor identity has been disclosed. Then, Saturday’s homicide was less than a half-mile from where the woman died.

A fourth person - identified by police only as a 27-year-old man - was shot in Algiers in the same time frame. He was wounded Friday around 8:13 p.m., by gunmen firing from a vehicle near the intersection of Lamarque and Belleville streets. He arrived in a private vehicle seeking hospital treatment, police said, but his condition was not disclosed.

The NOPD has not said whether they believe the homicides and fourth shooting are connected or retaliatory in nature.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces

Latest News

FEMA is proposing using a 5.74-acre site at 3501 Houma Blvd. in Metairie to place an office and...
FEMA Metairie housing proposal
A man was shot to death Saturday around 12:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway, the...
Fourth fatal shooting in 25 hours reported in Algiers, NOPD says
A man was found shot to death Friday (April 8) in the 6800 block of Tara Lane in the West Lake...
Man killed Friday night on Tara Lane, NOPD says
Sen. Karen Carter Peterson (Source: senate.la.gov)
Addiction specialist discusses recovery after Sen. Karen Carter Peterson resigns