Zack: Bright sunshine all weekend long

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure continues to dominate our area, and that means perfect weather conditions to enjoy the outdoors this weekend.

Bright sun is the story for both Saturday and Sunday. The chilly starts will give way to nice, pleasant afternoons. Highs for Saturday likely get into the low 70s and we climb a few more degrees on Sunday. Rain chances this weekend are zero.

Next week, however, will become quite active across the nation with almost daily severe weather outbreaks. The big question is whether we will see any of that weather here along the Gulf Coast. Most of the models agree the main energy will be swinging well to our north, so that typically yields the tail ends of fronts stalling before reaching us. It’s something to watch over the coming days, because at times these storm complexes try to hold together into our region.

Temperatures are ready to spring on us, as we will be back to the middle 80s for most of next week. No sign of another cool-down coming anytime soon, either.

