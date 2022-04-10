BBB Accredited Business
Bogalusa woman arrested after single-vehicle crash kills passenger, injures another

Kieanna Mitchell of Bogalusa was booked with vehicular homicide and other counts after...
Kieanna Mitchell of Bogalusa was booked with vehicular homicide and other counts after allegedly driving while impaired in a single-vehicle accident that killed one passenger and injured another Saturday (April 9) near Franklinton, Louisiana State Police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - A Bogalusa woman was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired, causing a single-vehicle accident that killed one passenger and injured a second Saturday night (April 9) near Franklinton, Louisiana State Police said.

Trooper William Huggins, a State Police spokesman, said Kieanna Mitchell was booked with vehicular homicide in connection with the 8:30 p.m. crash that killed 62-year-old Jerry Cyprian of Bogalusa. The fatal crash occurred on eastbound Louisiana Highway 16, just west of state highway 25, Huggins said.

According to state police, Mitchell was behind the wheel of a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee that, for reasons still under investigation, drifted off the roadway to the right and overturned.

Mitchell, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained “moderate injuries,” the LSP said. But Cyprian and a second passenger were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle as it crashed and flipped. Cyprian died at the scene, while the second passenger was hospitalized along with Mitchell for what were described as “moderate injuries.”

Huggins said a toxicology sample was collected from Mitchell for analysis as part of the investigation. He said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but that “impairment is suspected to be a factor.”

Mitchell was booked with additional counts of vehicular negligent injuring, DWI (third offense), careless operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

