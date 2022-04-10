Chris Rock avoids talk of Oscars slap until he gets paid

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many fans are hoping to hear Chris Rock’s thoughts about the incident at the Oscars of him being slapped by Will Smith, but unfortunately that may not happen anytime soon. Rock says he won’t reveal anything about the incident until he receives money.

According to Palm Springs Desert Sun, Rock told a live audience Friday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino that he will not be talking about the Oscars incident until he is compensated for it.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said.

During his show, he did take shots at some celebrities and politicians like Hilary Clinton, the Kardashians, and Meghan Markle, he made no reference to the slap at the Oscars.

He also spoke light of corporations embracing diversity, being a father, being single again, and people being afraid of offending anyone for any reason.

Rock seems to be finding humor in the whole thing, given he is a comedian. Only time will tell when Chris will speak about the Oscars incident.

Rock is still on his “Ego Death” tour and will perform at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas May 7-8 and July 3. Then he will be at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in northern San Diego County on Aug. 27 and returns to the Dolby Theatre for three shows on Nov. 17-19.

