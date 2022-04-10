Nicondra: Clouds and rain return

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular weekend with lots of sunshine and high pressure in control things go a bit downhill into the rest of the week. High pressure is pushing to the east bringing southerly winds across the area. Moisture will increase into the day on Monday bringing back a muggy feel and clouds develop through the day. A passing shower is possible as we will have several waves of energy in the upper levels move past the region over the next several days. Rain coverage increases from 20 percent Monday into the 60 percent range for the middle of the week. Expect warmer temperatures as well with overnight lows in the 60s and afternoon highs in the low to middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.