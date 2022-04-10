Nicondra: Gorgeous weather continues to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure remains in control keeping the blue sky and sunshine around. Sunday starts off nicely on a cool note with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The afternoon will once again be sunny, but a little warmer as the high moves east and winds become more southerly. Humidity will increase as well. Monday expect it to be a bit more muggy and a few spotty showers. Rain chances continue to increase through the week with high temperatures ramping up into the 80s.

