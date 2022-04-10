BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Gorgeous weather continues to finish the weekend

Muggies return and rain coverage increases through the week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure remains in control keeping the blue sky and sunshine around. Sunday starts off nicely on a cool note with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The afternoon will once again be sunny, but a little warmer as the high moves east and winds become more southerly. Humidity will increase as well. Monday expect it to be a bit more muggy and a few spotty showers. Rain chances continue to increase through the week with high temperatures ramping up into the 80s.

