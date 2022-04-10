Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival’s Sunday schedule unaffected by Saturday night shooting incident

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Sunday’s finale of the 50th Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival will proceed as scheduled, even as police seek at least two gunmen believed to have been involved in a shooting incident Saturday night near the festival grounds.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson told Fox 8 on Sunday morning (April 10) that no injuries were reported after the 9:32 p.m. gunfire exchange in the 200 block of West Hickory Street, one block south of the fairgrounds. The shooting prompted a precautionary early closure of the festival Saturday night, about 45 minutes before the scheduled 10:30 p.m. shutdown.

Layrisson said at least two suspects are believed to have been involved in an exchange of gunfire. More than a dozen rounds were fired, with at least three striking the city’s police headquarters at 195 North 6th St., about 400 feet away. The chief said two bullets struck the police building and a third tore through the awning on the west side of the station.

One civilian vehicle also was struck by a gunshot, Layrisson said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions have been provided. Layrisson said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Ponchatoula police at (985) 386-6548.

The Strawberry Festival will open as scheduled Sunday, the chief said, with a 9 a.m. church service on the north stage and a general gate opening at 10 a.m. Amanda Shaw is the day’s featured performer from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the festival is scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

