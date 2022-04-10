BBB Accredited Business
Shooting in Marrero leads to a multi-vehicle crash that left one man dead

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A shooting in Marrero led to a multi-vehicle crash that left one man dead and another unidentified victim injured.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a multi-crash on Ames Blvd. near Rue Louis Phillippe. Upon arrival, they found a man in one of the cars with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another individual from another vehicle was injured in the crash and was taken to a local. Their condition is unknown.

Deputies located several spent casings on Ames Blvd. near Mt. Kennedy Drive. They believe the victim was shot fleeing from the area and lost control of his vehicle causing the crash at Rue Phillippe.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

