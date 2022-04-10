Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Someone opened fire near the Strawberry Festival grounds leading to the festival being closed for the night.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office shared information on its Facebook page.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports there were shots fired near the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, and the festival is now... Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 9, 2022

The festival was expected to close at 11. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened outside the festival grounds.

The festival is expected to reopen tomorrow at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.