BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed

Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Someone opened fire near the Strawberry Festival grounds leading to the festival being closed for the night.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office shared information on its Facebook page.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports there were shots fired near the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, and the festival is now...

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 9, 2022

The festival was expected to close at 11. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened outside the festival grounds.

The festival is expected to reopen tomorrow at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Tyrone Steele, 18, is accused of killing four people in two separate shootings in New Orleans.
Teen booked with killing 4 in two New Orleans shootings was accused of murder previously
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense
Kenner nightclub shooting
Man who originally claimed self-defense arrested on murder charge after cell phone video surfaces

Latest News

FEMA is proposing using a 5.74-acre site at 3501 Houma Blvd. in Metairie to place an office and...
Public comment window closes Monday for proposed FEMA temporary housing camp in Metairie
Marrero homicide crash investigation
Marrero homicide crash investigation
Violent weekend in New Orleans
Violent weekend in New Orleans
Metairie FEMA camp
Metairie FEMA camp