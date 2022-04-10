BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Another beauty to end the weekend

Highs will climb a bit more to around 80 on Sunday afternoon
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This is the kind of weather you wish you could bottle up and use during our long, hot summers, but unfortunately that’s not possible.

We have one more day of those nice conditions, although some changes start to roll into the forecast for Sunday. We still will experience mostly sunny skies, but there will be a warmer feel out there. Highs this afternoon will try to touch 80 in a few spots. A southerly breeze will start to develop, leading to increasing moisture in the air.

The early part of the new work week looks rather quiet, compared to what is coming by mid- to late-week. A stray shower isn’t out of the question Monday or Tuesday, but generally speaking it will just be warm, humid and breezy. Highs return to the 80s both days.

Wednesday onward is when the pattern gets stormy, and it stays that way possibly into next weekend. There is certainly a signal for a severe weather event come the middle of the week, but to what extent this far south remains in question. Either way, storms will be likely Wednesday and those storm chances linger into Thursday and Friday. The stormy pattern is in response to cold fronts that run out of steam as they make it to the area. That keeps us in a warm, humid and occasionally stormy pattern for the foreseeable future.

