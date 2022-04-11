18-year-old suspected of 13 car burglaries in New Orleans arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old is behind bars in connection with 13 car break-ins in New Orleans, including a rash of burglaries on Feb. 8 in the East Carrollton part of town.

Mckenzie Fair, 18, was arrested on April 7 and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on 16 counts of simple burglary, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, and one count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, attempted simple burglary, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Mckenzie Fair, 18, was arrested in connection with 13 car burglaries, including a spree of break-ins on Feb. 8. (NOPD)

Fair was identified as a suspect in multiple vehicle burglary incidents, beginning with one on Jan. 27, and including a spree on Feb. 8:

Jan. 27, 2022 - 4700 block Baronne

Feb. 5, 2022 - 300 block Hillary

Feb. 7, 2022 - 1500 block Dufossat

Feb. 8, 2022 - 5600 block Annunciation

Feb. 8, 2022 - 200-300 blocks Cherokee

Feb. 8, 2022 - Hampston at Cherokee

Feb. 8, 2022 - 2300 block Milan

Feb. 8, 2022 - 1700 block Milan

Feb. 8, 2022 - 900 block Short

Feb. 8, 2022 - 1000 block Short

Feb. 8, 2022 - 400 block Fern

Feb. 8, 2022 - 600 block Fern (attempted)

Feb. 8, 2022 - 1800 block Milan

Feb. 9, 2022 - 1400 block Harmony

Anyone with additional information on these incidents or the arrested suspect is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

