18-year-old suspected of 13 car burglaries in New Orleans arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old is behind bars in connection with 13 car break-ins in New Orleans, including a rash of burglaries on Feb. 8 in the East Carrollton part of town.
Mckenzie Fair, 18, was arrested on April 7 and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on 16 counts of simple burglary, two counts of simple criminal damage to property, and one count each of illegal possession of a stolen firearm, attempted simple burglary, and illegal carrying of a weapon.
Fair was identified as a suspect in multiple vehicle burglary incidents, beginning with one on Jan. 27, and including a spree on Feb. 8:
- Jan. 27, 2022 - 4700 block Baronne
- Feb. 5, 2022 - 300 block Hillary
- Feb. 7, 2022 - 1500 block Dufossat
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 5600 block Annunciation
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 200-300 blocks Cherokee
- Feb. 8, 2022 - Hampston at Cherokee
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 2300 block Milan
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 1700 block Milan
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 900 block Short
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 1000 block Short
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 400 block Fern
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 600 block Fern (attempted)
- Feb. 8, 2022 - 1800 block Milan
- Feb. 9, 2022 - 1400 block Harmony
Anyone with additional information on these incidents or the arrested suspect is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.
