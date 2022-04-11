BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Rain chances rise along with humidity; Severe weather threat Wednesday

Bruce: rain, humidity on the rise; Severe weather threat mid-week
Bruce: rain, humidity on the rise; Severe weather threat mid-week(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big weather changes on the war from a sunny weekend to a stormy mid-week.

Southeast winds will bring in the muggies from the Gulf and you will start to feel it. highs over the next few days will be in the 80s. There is a small chance for a stray shower or two, especially more inland, but I’m keeping rain coverage at about 30 percent.

Same story, different day heading into Tuesday, as a bit more storm activity will be possible over the western half of the state. Most of that will likely stay west of us, but it’s a sign of things to come later in the week.

The big storm day of the work week looks to be Wednesday with a good bit of that activity lingering into the nighttime hours. A severe weather event likely will transpire just to our north through the day and then that mess migrates into our region by night. This will be a slow-moving front, so periods of heavy rain will be possible as it tracks across our area.

This front won’t do much for us, as a slight drop in temperatures is noted late in the week, but the warmth and humidity return quickly for next weekend. We could have some rain chances to contend with then as well.

