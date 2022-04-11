Bruce: Rain chances rise along with humidity; Severe weather threat Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big weather changes on the war from a sunny weekend to a stormy mid-week.

Southeast winds will bring in the muggies from the Gulf and you will start to feel it. highs over the next few days will be in the 80s. There is a small chance for a stray shower or two, especially more inland, but I’m keeping rain coverage at about 30 percent.

Same story, different day heading into Tuesday, as a bit more storm activity will be possible over the western half of the state. Most of that will likely stay west of us, but it’s a sign of things to come later in the week.

Bruce: Another threat of a few strong to severe storms arrive mid-week. Especially Wednesday. Rain chances are on the increase as the week progresses. Stay weather aware. hatched lines mean we may see stronger or longer duration of severe weather. pic.twitter.com/ej5stNm1qS — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 11, 2022

The big storm day of the work week looks to be Wednesday with a good bit of that activity lingering into the nighttime hours. A severe weather event likely will transpire just to our north through the day and then that mess migrates into our region by night. This will be a slow-moving front, so periods of heavy rain will be possible as it tracks across our area.

This front won’t do much for us, as a slight drop in temperatures is noted late in the week, but the warmth and humidity return quickly for next weekend. We could have some rain chances to contend with then as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.